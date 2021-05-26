EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. 99,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

