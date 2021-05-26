EPG Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS remained flat at $$75.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,717. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

