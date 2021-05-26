Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives $14.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQ shares. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. 1,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,472. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $187.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equillium by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Equillium by 413.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

