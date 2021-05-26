Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EQN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 175 ($2.29).

EQN opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £620.61 million and a P/E ratio of -338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.31).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

