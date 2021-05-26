Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $737.54. 2,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $701.72. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

