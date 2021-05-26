Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,051,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

