Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Gold Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liberty Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$457.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,096,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,918,563.50. Also, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at C$697,672.05. Insiders sold 140,365 shares of company stock worth $235,955 over the last ninety days.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

