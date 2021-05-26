Equities Analysts Set Expectations for REX American Resources Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for REX American Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for REX American Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REX. TheStreet lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $470.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

