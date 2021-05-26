Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 569,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,262. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,700 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

