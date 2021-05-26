Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $62,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. CX Institutional raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

Shares of ESS opened at $292.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

