Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Trading Down 0.3%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40. Approximately 188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

