EtherGem Trading 30.8% Higher This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $586,173.91 and approximately $8,559.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00077727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00950989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,751.85 or 0.09710667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00091329 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.