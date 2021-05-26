ETNA Network (ETNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $557,519.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00362491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00861239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032193 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

