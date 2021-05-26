Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.70 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

