Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 2.6%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.69. 692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 242,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $670.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

