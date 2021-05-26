EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

EVER stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $848.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.35. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $211,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,785.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $310,054.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,311,177. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

