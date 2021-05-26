Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Aparna Oka Sells 4,845 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.53. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

