Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.85 million.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.73.

EVH traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Evolent Health has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $22.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

