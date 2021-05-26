Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, an increase of 2,540.7% from the April 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,128. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVVTY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

