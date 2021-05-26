Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 1,059,172 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.37.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $148,248.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,467.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

