Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb Sells 10,000 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQUA. TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 492,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $321,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 179,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

