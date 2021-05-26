EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Declares Dividend of $0.20

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EVR opened at GBX 636.60 ($8.32) on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of GBX 266.68 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The stock has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 645.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

