Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

