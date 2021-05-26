Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 272.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Exicure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

XCUR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.81. Exicure has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 57.43% and a negative net margin of 454.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exicure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Exicure during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

