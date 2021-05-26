Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $533,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock worth $12,019,446. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

