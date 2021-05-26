F.N.B. Co. (FNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

FNB stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

