F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $274,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

