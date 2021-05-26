Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,315.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,207.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

