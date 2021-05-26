Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a one year low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

