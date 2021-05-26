Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 (LON:FAIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:FAIR opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017 has a one year low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income Limited 2017
