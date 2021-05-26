Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $13.35 on Monday. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $716.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fanhua during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

