Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT stock opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $118.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.