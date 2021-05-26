FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.44. 43,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,690. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.