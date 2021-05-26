Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.