Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.