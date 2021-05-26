Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 558.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after buying an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after buying an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after buying an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

