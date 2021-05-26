Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.31 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

