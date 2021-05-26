Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,380 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $147.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $149.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.62.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

