Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 477 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,368,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $179.67. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

