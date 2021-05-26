Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

