Financial Analysis: Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) vs. Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Midstream Partners 17.85% 21.17% 8.09% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 1.95 $160.00 million $3.08 4.94 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.63 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -6.11

Noble Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noble Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Midstream Partners 1 4 0 0 1.80 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Noble Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Genesis Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its share price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Noble Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

