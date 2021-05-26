Financial Comparison: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) vs. Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Northrim BanCorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Waterstone Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Waterstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $140.04 million 1.88 $32.89 million $5.11 8.28 Waterstone Financial $322.50 million 1.52 $81.14 million $3.30 5.88

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northrim BanCorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Waterstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 28.83% 20.14% 2.05% Waterstone Financial 27.89% 23.68% 4.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Northrim BanCorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Northrim BanCorp.

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Northrim BanCorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection from savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, people pay, external and wire transfers, bill pay, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, and account reconciliation and positive pay services, as well as merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka, and Kenai Peninsula. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage loans for the purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also provides transaction deposit, interest bearing transaction, demand deposit, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as time deposits; secured and unsecured lines; commercial real estate construction loans; and term loans for working capital, inventory, and general corporate use. In addition, the company invests in a portfolio of securities, which include mortgage-backed securities, government-sponsored and private-label enterprise bonds, municipal obligations, and other debt securities. It operates 14 full-service banking offices, 1 drive-through office, and 14 automated teller machines located in Milwaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wauwatosa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Waterstone Financial, Inc. in August 2008. Waterstone Financial, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.