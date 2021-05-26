Financial Comparison: XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Nebula Caravel Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -881.66% -50.08% -36.77% Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nebula Caravel Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.54%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Nebula Caravel Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 16.69 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.65 Nebula Caravel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nebula Caravel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand. As of March 31, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide; and wellness centers in 5 domestic airport locations. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

