Financial Review: Berkeley Lights (BLI) vs. Its Competitors

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Berkeley Lights to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Berkeley Lights and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Berkeley Lights
|$64.30 million
|-$41.58 million
|-30.63
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|$1.24 billion
|$354.64 million
|14.42
Profitability
This table compares Berkeley Lights and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Berkeley Lights
|-70.27%
|-33.57%
|-19.02%
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|-117.49%
|41.01%
|-8.70%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
33.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Berkeley Lights
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2.83
|Berkeley Lights Competitors
|237
|1141
|1604
|51
|2.48
Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Berkeley Lights rivals beat Berkeley Lights on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.
