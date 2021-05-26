FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Trading Down 7.7%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 5,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

About FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

