Fireball (FIRE) Achieves Market Cap of $123,786.26

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Fireball has a market cap of $123,786.26 and $100.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for $6.23 or 0.00015885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,858 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

