Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE FC opened at C$14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.63 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.62. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.44 and a one year high of C$14.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.49.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9839388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

