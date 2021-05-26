First Long Island Investors LLC Has $32.78 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,394 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,629 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 169,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.99. 362,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,376,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

