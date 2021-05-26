First Long Island Investors LLC Has $51.64 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $51,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.25. 32,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.19.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

