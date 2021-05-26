First Long Island Investors LLC Purchases 73 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 733.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $254.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

