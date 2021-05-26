First National Bank Alaska (FBAK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $239.70 on Wednesday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $176.29 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average is $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.34.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

